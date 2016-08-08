12 Ways To Detox Your Life For Optimal Health

Even with our best efforts for living a clean, green life, it is virtually impossible to avoid all toxins. Plus, the question isn't just how much are we exposed to toxins but also what is our body's individual genetic tolerance to them?

There are some people who can handle many stressors in life, including toxins, while others of us can't. Someone might smoke three packs of cigarettes a day and live until they're 80 while the next person could die from secondhand smoke at 40. It doesn't mean smoking is healthy — but it does show that we all have different thresholds for toxins.

Many people, including myself, have methylation impairments such as the MTHFR gene mutation. Not only do these gene changes increase your chances of autoimmunity, but they also inhibit your body's ability to handle toxins.

Autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system turns against the body that sustains it, are increasing rapidly. I have written in the past about how stress, poor diet, food intolerances, infections, and leaky gut syndrome could trigger the autoimmune genetic predisposition. Toxins are an additional piece of the autoimmune puzzle. Xenobiotics are chemical compounds (such as a drug, pesticide, or carcinogen) that are foreign to our bodies. Some may be implicated in the initiation, progression, and exacerbation of autoimmune diseases: