This Is How French Women Work Out

Doesn't it always seem like French women just have it down?

They're great parents, they don't overeat, and they're effortlessly chic. They drink wine, they have more vacation days than people who live in the United States, and they embrace aging.

I could go on all day about why French women are so damn cool, but I'd rather address a question I've been thinking about a lot lately. Do French women exercise?

Studies show that weight loss and exercise aren't all that connected in the grand scheme of things, so I can't definitively say that they must exercise or they wouldn't be so thin. So, I decided to track down a few French women to find out what the fitness scene is really like across the pond.

Here's what they had to say: