The Only 2 Adjustments It Took To Change My Eating Habits For Good

The grocery store is the place that will either make or break your diet. What you ultimately choose to put in your cart will set up your eating for the week, so I recommend only buying what's on your grocery list. Go directly to those foods, pick 'em up, then walk away. The less browsing through the aisles you do, the better.

I have also found that traveling around the outside edges of the grocery store is the best route. Avoid what I call "temptation island"—those aisles in the middle of the store full of processed foods—at all costs.

After I started using these strategies and finally broke my bad eating habits, I began to notice a shift in my relationship with body and the food I was putting in it. Those few seconds of mouth pleasure that I got from eating junk food were no longer worth the negative feelings that followed.

Before, it had seemed arbitrary to me that some foods can make you feel good and some can make you feel bad. Yet, once I made that profound connection, eating healthy became effortless.

