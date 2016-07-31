How I Healed My Rheumatoid Arthritis Naturally

When people ask me how I recovered from rheumatoid arthritis, I don't have a cut-and-dried answer for them. I just know that it was a pivotal moment in my life when I decided I was going to find a way to regain my health and my life. I started my healing journey and never looked back.

In the beginning, it started with research. I read everything I could get my hands on about holistic health. It didn't matter how crazy or insane the information sounded; I couldn't get enough. I figured I could learn something, even it didn't look like it was a plausible cure.

As I researched, I kept coming across different alternative ways to heal. I tried everything I could to see if it would help. I detoxed and cleaned up my diet. I came up with all types of weird concoctions while at the same time learning how to be mindful and present in the moment. I tried therapies that no one had ever heard of back then, like EFT, quantum touch, trigger point therapy, and reiki. These therapies may be familiar now, but back then, people thought I was crazy for trying them.

And yet, as I started to experiment with different holistic practices, I began to get better and my pain started to diminish. There were a few things in particular that I feel made a large impact on my healing. One of the most significant changes I made to my lifestyle was removing dairy from my diet. I realized that when I ate anything with dairy, my joints would swell up and cause lots of pain.

Another practice that truly affected my healing was dealing with my emotions. When you're stressed for any reason, it has a huge negative impact on healing. I love doing tapping (also known as EFT)—it helped jump-start my healing progress during the times when I felt I had plateaued.

I no longer live with pain. These days, I listen to my body and make adjustments when I start to feel something is wrong. It may be a supplement I need or it may be some extra rest. Whatever it is, I make the necessary adjustments and the pain never sets in.