How A Celebrity Yogi Overcame Years Of Thyroid Issues

When you have a thyroid condition, your body is out of balance. Clearly your thyroid gland is the master control center in your body. So if you're not feeling energized or able to function throughout your day or you have this nagging belly bloat or weight that just won't go away, there's a lot you can do.

We all know about diet and nutrition. It's really important to eat an alkaline diet and to eat gluten-free if you have a thyroid condition. A lot of people with thyroid conditions don't nix gluten, and that's one of the most important things you can do right away if you want to start losing weight and feeling better. The protein of gluten is gliadin, and it mimics the structure of the thyroid gland.

So if you have a thyroid imbalance, Grave's or Hashimoto's, gluten will trigger inflammation in the body. We don't want that—inflammation causes weight gain. If you don't want the weight gain, don't have the gluten.

Give your body nourishing foods, whole foods, and alive foods. That's what's going to fuel and invigorate your body.

If you're not sure what to whip up in the kitchen, you're in luck: I've created a Thyroid Yoga recipe book with super simple and gorgeous meals, drinks, and gasp—desserts—that will nourish you and bring your radiant glow back and help you to lose those last few pounds. You can find your copy here.