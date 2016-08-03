This Is What Happened When I Quit Social Media For A Week

My childhood was filled with adventure.

Adventure that was created and fueled quite simply: with nothing more than the great outdoors and my childlike wonder exploring it. As I grew older, my access to vast backyards and endless playtime dwindled, but my thirst for creativity continued. And I stoked it—through my voracious appetite for fiction; through the blood, sweat, and tears I shed on my yoga mat; and through the ideas scribbled upon the yellow stick-it notes I sprinkled throughout each cookbook I opened.

Now, fast-forward to the last year. I've struggled to strike my creative match. My mind is overworked and often saturated with the endless images and notes posted on social media. I now feel unable to process my surroundings in a way that fires my (normally) artistic mind.

Years ago, the uneventful moments—waiting in line, riding in a taxi—would be filled with connecting ideas, being creative, reading, dreaming. Today, those empty moments are spent with my head down, wrapped up in the distracting world of social media, a world that has the power (and I've given it this power) to hurt me with just a single nasty comment.

Social media isn't just a hobby for me. It's my business. My followers (ugh, that term), who are often my yoga students as well, are accustomed to seeing links to my articles: me striking yoga poses from both professional shoots and my home practice, what I cook for dinner (with links to my food blog), information about my book tour, adorable photos of my pups, and the occasional glimpse into my personal life.

I'm generally happy to oblige. After all, this is the work era where sharing keeps your business alive. But I've started to notice the cost. As my healthy boundaries are crumbling, it feels as if pieces of my soul are being chipped away.

Something needed to change, I realized.

I had to win back my magic, my creativity, and my brain.