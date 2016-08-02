How Your Cravings Can Help You Reach Your Goal Weight

For almost half my life I battled my body and my food cravings. I thought knowing more about nutrition and educating myself on the "consequences" of a poor diet would be my ticket into a world of freedom around food.

I believed knowledge was power; the more I knew about nutrition, the less I would crave things that were "bad" for me.

I spent two years in a graduate program, studying nutrition and spending all of my spare time absorbing as much information as I could about plant-based health, minerals/vitamins, and how they affect the body as well as processed foods and the impact they have on our biochemistry.

At the same time I was studying nutrition, I was also knee-deep in a battle with disordered eating. I knew I "should" be implementing what I was learning: eating more plant-based foods; consuming tons of vegetables and fewer animal protein; and eating fresh, whole meals.

But the reality was that I still craved candy from my co-worker's candy dish, something salty every afternoon, and chocolate after dinner. I would try to eat "perfectly" during the day, but by nighttime, I was spooning ice cream into my mouth from the pint.

I went to war on my cravings. I thought if I could just learn more about nutrition, my cravings would fall by the wayside.