mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Is Organic Meat Really Better For You?

Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Doctor By Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Doctor
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP is a nutrition professional and functional medicine doctor. She has a master's in human nutrition and metabolism from the University of Illinois at Chicago and doctorate in medical science and nutrition from the University of Groningen.

Photo by Stocksy

In the past few decades, the negative effects of pesticides have been receiving more and more attention in the media. As a result, the organic movement has experienced an exponential increase in popularity, with many of us aiming to eat organic produce whenever possible.

While the studies are mixed on whether organic produce contains more nutrients than their conventionally grown counterparts, they are presumably lower in pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides.

There's a lot of research lauding the benefits of organic fruits and vegetables; there are very few studies comparing organic meats to nonorganic meats. Recently, a 2015 study dove into this topic, with surprising results.

In this study, Spanish researchers examined 76 samples of organic and conventional beef, chicken, and lamb for 33 carcinogenic pollutants that are commonly found in nonorganic meat. As expected, pesticides were found in the nonorganic samples.

The surprising finding came from the organic samples — not only were none of the samples free from contaminants, but the difference in levels of pollutants between the organic and conventional samples was very minimal.

Of all the samples, they found that lamb — both nonorganic and organic — had the highest level of pesticides. In fact, the organic samples actually contained more pollutants.

In short, the organic meat was far from being devoid of persistent organic pollutants. It appears that none of the researchers in this study were funded by the large meat industry, which makes the findings even more powerful.

Although studies on organic meat are rare (only 35 studies appear in Medline when "organic meat" is searched), a meta-analysis published in March 2016 showed that the nutrient quality was different between conventional and organic meat, with organic meat having more unsaturated fat, including the anti-inflammatory omega-3s.

Similarly, another group of researchers found that people who ate grass-fed beef had higher levels of omega-3s compared with those who ate conventional meat.

What does this mean?

Should you stop eating organic meat altogether?

Deciding whether to eat meat, whether it's organic or conventional, is a charged topic in and of itself. What we do know is that a significant portion of environmental toxins are stored in fat tissue, and animal products may have different types of fat, but they still have fat nonetheless.

So, you will probably not be able to avoid fat-soluble toxins regardless of the type of meat you choose, but you may be able to get more omega-3s from organic or grass-fed beef.

Article continues below

Is Organic Meat Truly Better for You?

Furthermore, organic practices support the health and welfare of animals that aren't continually confined. They have access to grazing and to a pasture.

While this study might be discouraging if you are a meat eater, there are still many benefits of eating organically — including reduced pesticide consumption from many types of food.

But be a smart shopper! It's important to stay informed and not blindly purchase everything marked "organic" without knowing what you're actually getting.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP Functional Medicine Doctor
Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP is a nutrition professional and functional medicine doctor. She has a master's in human nutrition and metabolism from the University of Illinois at Chicago...

More On This Topic

Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Food Trends

Curious About Whole30? Here Are 8 Things To Know Before Trying The Diet

Sarah Regan
Curious About Whole30? Here Are 8 Things To Know Before Trying The Diet
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26043/is-organic-meat-really-better-for-you.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!