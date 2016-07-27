How To Tell If An Emotional Affair Is Wrecking Your Relationship

It would be nice to believe an emotional affair could strengthen your primary relationship. In certain circumstances, if dealt with openly and considerately, it could infuse passion and renewed interest in that relationship. But most emotional affairs are kept secret. And secrecy inevitably causes conflict.

In a survey by Relationup, an app that provides relationship advice, 72 percent of men and women considered an emotional affair just as damaging to a relationship as a physical affair.

Here are seven ways an emotional affair can wreak havoc on your relationship: