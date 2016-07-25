The One "Healthy" Drink You Should Always Avoid: A Hormone Expert Explains

If you've spent time scrolling through Instagram recently, you've probably seen a lot of celebs posting pics with their favorite new beverage of choice: detox tea. Everyone from Hilary Duff to Nicki Minaj (not to mention just about every Kardashian) seem to love taking selfies with the herbal concoctions they swear helped them lose weight, feel great, and stay in Hollywood shape.

But besides the fact that these stars are paid thousands of dollars to promote these products (and who knows whether they actually use them?), there are many reasons you should stay far away from trendy "teatox" brands.

Don't get me wrong; to say I love tea is an understatement—I'm a veritable tea fanatic! Since quitting coffee and all caffeinated drinks in my 20s, I've been a big fan of herbal options and have compiled an impressive collection of blends and flavors. Tea is an incredibly powerful health tool. Studies have linked it to a lower risk for depression, heart disease, and stroke and the development of type 2 diabetes. But armed with that knowledge, it's important to understand why not all teas are created equal.