How I Finally Stopped Seeing Exercise As A Chore

We all get an occasional case of the workout blahs. For a long time, I played out the same scenario over and over each day: I'd make a plan for an after-work sweat session, but then around 4 p.m. I'd start this incessant stare-down with my sneakers.

There they sat, in the corner of my office, mocking me, taunting me: "You don't really want to lace us up and push yourself. Your couch is so comfy. You work too hard; just go home and relax. You deserve it."

Working out means energy exertion, panting breath, and yes, maybe even a little pain. The couch started to sound like a much better plan, and thus I'd self-sabotage yet again by taking the easy way out. Later on, I'd find myself feeling frustrated and disappointed, wondering what happened to my great resolve from the morning when I packed up my gym bag with running shorts, a water bottle, and great intentions.

Over time, I discovered the perception change needed to reframe fitness from a "chore" to an "opportunity." It is a small but seismic shift that helped light my fitness fire in those moments of weakness.