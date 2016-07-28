5 Ways To Actually Get Yourself To Meditate Every Day

The words "mindfulness" and "meditation" are inescapable these days, with an endless amount of articles touting everything from stress reduction to better relationships and improved focus at work.

With the benefits of meditation backed by thousands of years of practice and scientific proof, there's not much reason left not to meditate.

Somehow, though, the three meditation apps on your phone and your new meditation cushion just aren't doing it for you. As with any new habit, it's not uncommon to struggle to build a routine and create and keep up momentum.

Here are some ways to get and stay in the flow of a regular meditation practice, with action steps to help get you on the right track.