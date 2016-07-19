What Finally Made Me Stop Drinking (When Nothing Else Could)

How many mornings have you woken up to a day packed with plans and adventures only to feel so hung over that you have absolutely no motivation to do any of them?

How many awful mornings have lingered into wasted days of you moping around, chugging Gatorade, and overdosing on Advil do you need until it's enough?

College drinking is far different from your mid-20s drinking. I feel like I need to make that statement clear because we all seem to think we are just as indestructible as when we were doing keg stands for 20 seconds, taking shots, or playing in beer pong tournaments.

Over the past year, it stopped being fun.

I found my body truly being angry with me every morning, even after a few drinks.

Awful headaches, stomach pains, nausea, inability to do anything that required movement, and grumpiness all were symptoms of a night out for me.

After trying a new remedy for a hangover each week, I was hopeless. The only cure inevitably seemed to be a whole day having to pass completely unproductively and then a solid eight hours of sleep.

A day of kayaking turns into a day of Netflix and burgers.

Since all this went down, I've started trying to be more in tune with my body and responding to what it actually needs for nourishment. It had been screaming at me for months, but I was quick to ignore it when an invitation for drinks would come up.

My body made it clear that it was no longer happy with my alcohol consumption. So, I decided that my New Year's resolution would be to quit drinking. But I didn't want to stop there. I also quit eating processed sugars. Let me begin by saying this is not easy. But it is possible, and actually, incredibly doable. You just have to want it. I want to be the best and healthiest version of myself. And, to me, that means not consuming things that make my body sluggish, exhausted, or miserable.