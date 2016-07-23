How I Fit Meditation Into My Life As A New Mom

My kids were born 18 months apart. This meant many sleepless nights, which gave way to a general haze of exhaustion. I found myself with a shorter fuse and a heightened level of anxiety while reacting to my babies' every need. Someone seemed to always be crying, and it was often me.

Meditation and mindfulness exercises helped me finally take control of my day and stay calm and present as a new mom.

Science confirms that meditation—or momitation—can help you cope with the demands of motherhood. A study published in the Archives of Women's Mental Health found that women who used a mindfulness practice in the postpartum period exhibited significantly less anxiety, stress, and psychological distress than women who did not. The former group also experienced more self-compassion and greater awareness. And they were less judgmental and reactive.

There's even an added bonus: Meditation may help you reach a healthy post-pregnancy weight. Researchers from U.C.–San Francisco found that meditation can play a role in helping women manage their eating habits, which can lead to weight loss over time.

Interested in learning more? Here are simple ways to practice meditation and become a healthier and happier mama who isn't one finger-painting mishap away from a meltdown: