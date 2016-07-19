mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

3 Simple Things To Do Every Day For A Healthy Brain

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine By Gary Kaplan, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Gary Kaplan, D.O. is the founder and medical director of the Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine in Washington D.C. and a founder of the Foundation for Total Recovery.
3 Simple Things To Do Every Day For A Healthy Brain

Photo by Stocksy

July 19, 2016

Memory loss and cognitive decline is a battle most people face as they age. But is this really part of the "normal" aging process? Not necessarily.

Current research is revealing that what we believed to be degenerative changes in the brain associated with the normal aging process could actually be the result of years of unresolved chronic inflammation in the brain.

This means that, at any age, when routine tasks seem more difficult and moments of confusion occur more often, symptoms of neurodegeneration of the brain due to inflammation need to be considered.

How inflammation affects your brain health:

The responsibility of collecting and removing pathogens and debris from our brain falls to the microglia, the innate immune cells in our brains. They do this by initiating a temporary inflammatory response to attack "invaders," consuming the foreign substance, and then returning to their normal resting state when the danger has been removed.

However, when the body has suffered too many assaults (for example, through infection, physical or mental trauma, chronic stress, poor dietary habits, exposure to toxins, and so on), the microglia are unable to downregulate and they remain in attack mode. The result of this is a chronic, wildfire-like inflammation in the brain. Furthermore, as we get older, and the microglia have a longer history of activation, they move into a more inflammatory state as their resting state. This heightened inflammatory state, over time, eventually damages neurons and can affect cognitive functioning and memory.

But there is good news! Our brains are resilient, and when given the opportunity, the degenerative effects of chronic inflammation can be reduced—or even reversed—with certain lifestyle changes.

So, what can you do to reduce inflammation and help improve memory and cognitive performance? Here are three habits I recommend to maintain a better brain:

Article continues below

1. Get regular aerobic exercise.

Simply put, aerobic exercise increases blood flow to the brain, which helps your brain create new neurons and improve neural connections. A 2013 study by the University of Maryland School of Public Health found that people who increased their heart rate with daily moderate exercise "improved their memory performance and showed enhanced neural efficiency while engaged in memory retrieval tasks." Regular exercise also downregulates microglia in the brain.

Try to incorporate just 30 minutes a day of moderate physical exercise—such as walking—for a significant impact on your brain health.

2. Eat for brain health.

Diet also plays an important role in brain health, and there's an impressive amount of research confirming that essential fatty acids, like omega-3s, are very beneficial. If DHA levels are low (DHA is a form of omega-3) the brain is more susceptible to degeneration. Omega-3 fatty acids also help scavenge free radicals that attach inappropriately to tissue and damage it.

Since our bodies are unable to produce these fatty acids on their own, we need to make sure that foods rich in omega-3s like salmon, shrimp, sardines, eggs, walnuts, and almonds make a regular appearance on our plates.

Fruits and vegetables, high in a type of antioxidant called flavonoid, also play a major role in brain health. Foods rich in flavonoids offer a number of neuroprotective properties and can decrease rates of cognitive decline and potentially slow the progression of many neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Foods rich in flavonoids include tea (black, green, oolong), bananas, colorful berries, onions, apples, citrus, ginkgo biloba, parsley, red wine, and chocolate.

Article continues below

3. Meditate every day.

Meditation is neuro-regenerative. A study conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital found that mindfulness meditation, over the short period of only eight weeks, increased the amount of gray matter in regions of the brain involved in learning and memory, regulation of one's emotions, and self-awareness.

Related reads:

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
Gary Kaplan, D.O. Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Gary Kaplan, D.O. is the founder and medical director of the Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine and a founder of the Foundation for Total Recovery. He also authored the book Total...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25844/3-simple-things-to-do-every-day-for-a-healthy-brain.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!