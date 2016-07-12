How An Extramarital Affair Could Save Your Marriage

In our puritanical culture, we are quick to shut the door on eroticism. In my world of open marriage, it is common practice to make space for eroticism, even if the source is outside the marriage. Let's go back to the woman who queried Strayed. From the stance of someone who practices ethical nonmonogamy, I might ask if there was a possibility that this woman's high school sweetheart could fly in and spend a few days with her and her husband? Could they all talk and perhaps make agreements together?

Am I living on Mars? Am I insane? Should Cheryl Strayed lecture me and send me to bed with no dinner? I don't believe so. I've seen people create these kinds of out-of-the-box relationship scenarios—they do work for some. The thing to remember is this: If what you are doing to make things work in your relationship is not working, it's time to try another way.

We live in a culture that routinely rejects the tenets of sex-positivity. That doesn't necessarily mean permissiveness or getting to have and do whatever you want regardless of whether it hurts your spouse. A sex-positive mindset accepts that sexual and erotic energy is normal and healthy. Excitement outside of our marriages can oxygenate our lives' dynamics with our spouses and be helpful in the long run.

There are, however, situations that aren't healthy. For instance, I recently got an email from an associate who found my book online, "devoured it," and was eager to become friends and talk about his latent wish to have an extramarital romance. But when he described the situation with his wife, it had more red flags than an aircraft ground marshal signaling a jumbo jet with failed engines.

He wanted me to be his confidante. He made references to feeling "lonely" and needing "a change in his marriage." But when I inquired what his wife thought of his plans, he gave me somewhat evasive answers. Although I was flattered by his attention and found him intelligent and charming, his situation smacked of potential for a damaging betrayal since he had no clear intentions of being transparent with his wife or making a plan to grow together. So I ended the brief email exchange.

If done with awareness and care, allowing new people into our lives can be generative to all our relationships—including our marriage. One of the main killers of excitement and gratitude in long-term relationships is a sense of redundancy and the overriding assumption that I already know you—I already know what you're going to say, I already know what you think, I already know what you're going to do.

When we lose our curiosity about someone, we lose the mystery and eroticism in our relationship. Thus the allure of the emotional affair—someone is thrilled and hanging on your every word once again. Someone is curious and nonjudgmental. So the question is two-pronged: How do we maintain a vibrant connection with our spouse? And can we welcome new connections with others who may invigorate all parts of our lives?

Here are some do's and don’ts when embarking on a deep emotional connection with someone new: