5 Health-Boosting Items A Doctor Always Brings On Vacation

It's always a good idea to pay attention to your gut health, and do what you can to keep your microbiome in balance. A compromised gut won't function well and will contribute to digestive problems like chronic indigestion, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, constipation—none of which you want to be dealing with while away from home.

To keep your gut in check, two of the simplest things you can do is to lay off the sugar that bad bacteria thrive on and add a daily probiotic supplement to keep defenses on high alert. Look for one that doesn't need to be refrigerated, so you can travel with it. Taking one promotes healthy digestion, balances intestinal flora so the bad doesn't overwhelm the good, and helps strengthen your overall immune function. Probiotics offer a tremendous amount of protective health bang for your buck, so take advantage!