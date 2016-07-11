This Is The Healthiest State In The Country. Here's Why

It all starts with moving your body. It sounds simple, but a Mile High Metabolism is the cornerstone of what makes Colorado the leanest state. Coloradans are active every day, enjoying activities such as walking, cycling, hiking, and skiing.

It turns out that this activity does much more than just burn calories—it also allows you to optimize your metabolism and to adjust to the foods you eat. We call this metabolic flexibility and it is a big key to staying slim. Your metabolism doesn't work well when you stop moving.

Figuring out how to make physical activity a part of your day is essential. We suggest eventually working up to 70 minutes of activity six days per week. There is no way around it: To be lean you have to be consistently active.