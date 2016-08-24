mindbodygreen

Dismiss

A Vegan Edamame + Avocado Bowl That's Even Better Than Poke

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious — all while being easy enough to put together quickly.

15-Minute Healing Meals are about feeding yourself well with minimal effort. These recipes are designed to inspire you to cook something wholesome without interfering with everything else you've got going on.

Note: While some meals may take a little longer to cook, we try to make sure that all hands-on time is kept to 15 minutes, to make your mealtimes as relaxing, restorative, and nourishing as possible.

We know poke bowls are all the rage, but this week we're giving you a more laid-back, veggie-focused version that's easier (and cheaper) to put together.

This recipe uses brown rice as a base, so if you've got a batch already cooked, great. Otherwise, get that going right away. Prepping the other ingredients should take only about 5 minutes on top of that. You can use quinoa instead, for something quicker-cooking.

The brown rice and edamame combo provides a good dose of plant-based protein, and avocados and cucumbers are great hydrating ingredients — perfect for these hot, end-of-summer days.

Vegan Sushi Bowls

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 1 medium carrot, peeled into ribbons
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Garnishes (optional)

  • Fresh cilantro
  • Sesame seeds

Dressing

  • 4 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon coconut sugar (honey or maple syrup work well, too)
  • 1 garlic clove, grated on a microplane
  • 1-inch piece of ginger, grated on a microplane

Preparation

1. Cook rice, if not already cooked, according to the package instructions. (This step will take the longest.) Meanwhile, take edamame out of the freezer and cover with warm water to defrost.

2. In a jar with a lid, combine dressing ingredients, put lid on, and shake vigorously. Alternatively, you can skip grating your garlic and use a stick blender to emulsify the dressing.

3. Peel carrots into ribbons and cut cucumber and avocado into bite-size pieces.

4. Drain thawed edamame. Assemble rice, vegetables, and edamame in bowls, top with a good drizzle of dressing, and sprinkle on garnishes.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables On The Planet, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25764/a-vegan-edamame-avocado-bowl-thats-even-better-than-poke.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!