A Vegan Edamame + Avocado Bowl That's Even Better Than Poke

My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious — all while being easy enough to put together quickly.

15-Minute Healing Meals are about feeding yourself well with minimal effort. These recipes are designed to inspire you to cook something wholesome without interfering with everything else you've got going on.

Note: While some meals may take a little longer to cook, we try to make sure that all hands-on time is kept to 15 minutes, to make your mealtimes as relaxing, restorative, and nourishing as possible.

We know poke bowls are all the rage, but this week we're giving you a more laid-back, veggie-focused version that's easier (and cheaper) to put together.

This recipe uses brown rice as a base, so if you've got a batch already cooked, great. Otherwise, get that going right away. Prepping the other ingredients should take only about 5 minutes on top of that. You can use quinoa instead, for something quicker-cooking.

The brown rice and edamame combo provides a good dose of plant-based protein, and avocados and cucumbers are great hydrating ingredients — perfect for these hot, end-of-summer days.