A Vegan Edamame + Avocado Bowl That's Even Better Than Poke
My perfect weeknight meal is packed with vegetables and whole foods, fills me up, and tastes delicious — all while being easy enough to put together quickly.
15-Minute Healing Meals are about feeding yourself well with minimal effort. These recipes are designed to inspire you to cook something wholesome without interfering with everything else you've got going on.
Note: While some meals may take a little longer to cook, we try to make sure that all hands-on time is kept to 15 minutes, to make your mealtimes as relaxing, restorative, and nourishing as possible.
We know poke bowls are all the rage, but this week we're giving you a more laid-back, veggie-focused version that's easier (and cheaper) to put together.
This recipe uses brown rice as a base, so if you've got a batch already cooked, great. Otherwise, get that going right away. Prepping the other ingredients should take only about 5 minutes on top of that. You can use quinoa instead, for something quicker-cooking.
The brown rice and edamame combo provides a good dose of plant-based protein, and avocados and cucumbers are great hydrating ingredients — perfect for these hot, end-of-summer days.
Vegan Sushi Bowls
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
- 1 medium carrot, peeled into ribbons
- 1 cup chopped cucumber
- 1 avocado, sliced
Garnishes (optional)
- Fresh cilantro
- Sesame seeds
Dressing
- 4 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon coconut sugar (honey or maple syrup work well, too)
- 1 garlic clove, grated on a microplane
- 1-inch piece of ginger, grated on a microplane
Preparation
1. Cook rice, if not already cooked, according to the package instructions. (This step will take the longest.) Meanwhile, take edamame out of the freezer and cover with warm water to defrost.
2. In a jar with a lid, combine dressing ingredients, put lid on, and shake vigorously. Alternatively, you can skip grating your garlic and use a stick blender to emulsify the dressing.
3. Peel carrots into ribbons and cut cucumber and avocado into bite-size pieces.
4. Drain thawed edamame. Assemble rice, vegetables, and edamame in bowls, top with a good drizzle of dressing, and sprinkle on garnishes.
