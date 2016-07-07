Casual, Boyfriend, Sexy & More: 7 Perfect Eco-Friendly White T-Shirts

If you've been thinking about how you would like to make the switch to sustainable fashion, there's no better place to start than with your white T-shirt. Everyone needs one (or five), and the eco-fashion world has been busy pursuing the creation of the perfect white tee—perfectly chic, perfectly sustainable. Choosing a more eco-friendly tee gives you a lot of karma for your buck, as well. A conventional cotton T-shirt uses over 5,000 gallons of water in its production, many of those gallons pulled from water-scarce countries like Pakistan.

The production of one T-shirt, on average, produces equivalent emissions to driving a car 5 miles, though that varies according to how the T-shirt is produced. Most importantly, conventional cotton uses more pesticides per unit than any other crop. In developing countries, pesticides not only poison the wildlife and run off into water, they poison the farmers and farmers' families because of unsafe spraying techniques.

You can keep your money away from these alarming practices and support more sustainable agriculture, plus ethical manufacturing, by choosing the right T-shirt. Look for organic cotton or other sustainable materials, plus transparency in where it's manufactured. Oh, and it's also important to get a T-shirt you'll love and get a lot of wear out of! To that end, here are seven fashionable white tees for your closet.