The Food Mantras A Holistic Nutritionist Lives By

As a holistic nutritionist, it is safe to say that I spend a good portion of my time thinking about food. Over the years, I have had a very dynamic relationship with food—sometimes loving it more than I would like to admit, other times doing all things possible to avoid it.

I studied Holistic Nutrition to get to the bottom of what it means to actually eat healthfully but along the way I found peace. Through this peaceful relationship with food and understanding of nutrition, I have found clarity. This clarity exists beyond all of beliefs I once held about how I should be nourishing myself, and beyond all of the misinformation and social pressures surrounding health and wellbeing.

Somewhere along the line, nutrition became really complicated—avoid this, less of this, and definitely none of that. I have found some fundamental ideas that can bring simplicity and enjoyment back into eating.

Here are my holistic hints for healthy eating: