3 Reasons Failure Can Be The Best Thing That's Ever Happened To You

Last year I was given the honor of giving the keynote speech at the New York Women in Communications Student Communications Career Conference at New York University.

I spoke before a few hundred students about what it was like to be a producer, win an Emmy award, and write my book Listful Thinking. While these are some of my proudest accomplishments, I felt it was important to also talk about some of my biggest failures.

The reality is that many graduates will struggle to find jobs in their chosen field. Or if they do find those jobs, they might not be well suited to them, but they'll push through because they are "the lucky ones."

I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs during my career. It wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows. I failed, too. I took two jobs back to back that weren’t good fits for me, and I was miserable. It happens.

After speaking at NYU, some of the students told me how thankful they were that I had shared my experience with the “F word”—failure. We tend to shy away from it, but we should embrace it.