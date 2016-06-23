A Sense-Awakening Tantric Meditation To Intensify Pleasure

Feeling sensual before you get sexual will allow you to be more connected to your heart, body, and soul and help you feel more in tune with your own body and with your partner.

It's no coincidence that I'm relating sex and food here. These are both aspects of our life that we all need to thrive. But, so many people have issues with food and sex—addictive patterns or unhealthy behavior—that it can get tricky. Adding the element of mindfulness allows you to take a healthier approach to both.

Even just the practice of eating more slowly helps you feel fuller more quickly and can help you avoid over-indulging in the "guilty pleasure" of chocolate. Where sex is concerned, slowing down gives you time to think about what you're doing—to be intentional about it—instead of making spontaneous decisions you might regret later.

The KISS Meditation is a short practice you can use daily to help you become more mindful and present in every aspect of your life. Doing the meditation regularly also makes it a ritual. Rituals help you reconnect to your self and others, even when you're totally overwhelmed.

You can also use this practice as foreplay, and tease your partner with the chocolate to build more anticipation for the main event. Or, you can apply everything you're about to learn to oral sex. Just substitute the piece of chocolate with the lingam (penis).

I believe that how you do one thing is how you do everything. This will help you slow down, appreciate what and who is around you, and to really be present and connected in mind, body, and spirit.

Here's how to practice this sense-awakening meditation, key to invigorating your sensuality and enhancing your sexuality, in or out of the bedroom.