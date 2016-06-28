12 Ways To Be Happier This Summer (According To Science)

Summer means more sun, an uptick in vacations, and more great excuses to spend time in nature. But are those environmental changes really going to make a difference in your mood? Well, it turns out, they probably will if you let them. According to a 2012 study of identical and fraternal twins, only about one-third of our happiness level is genetic. The rest is up to us.

So, if you spend summer soaking up vitamin D, giving forest bathing a try, and using your days off as a chance to disconnect from your virtual reality, you are setting yourself up to be much, much happier. If not, well, then summer's probably just as much of a bummer as every other season.

Ready to live your life to the fullest this summer? Let this bucket list inspire a few of your activities: