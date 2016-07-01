Sweet Potato Noodles With (Dairy-Free!) Bolognese Sauce

Bolognese is a classic, slow-cooked Italian pasta sauce traditionally finished with heavy cream. This recipe swaps in pine nuts for the cream, making it a Paleo and vegan powerhouse recipe.

When I married my Italian sweetheart, there were several Italian pasta sauces I attempted to "health hack."

This Bolognese is the product of about five years of experimentation, but let me tell you, it was worth it! Every taste-tester loves this variation of the classic pasta, including my sweetheart. I recommend pairing it with spiralized sweet potato noodles, although zucchini noodles or another pasta will taste lovely as well.