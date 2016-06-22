Trying To Get Pregnant? Everything You Need To Know About The Zika Virus

I’ve had several patients trying to get pregnant who have been affected by the threat of Zika. With summer upon us, trips to countries with warm beaches and plenty of sunshine are on the calendar for many couples considering starting a family. Unfortunately, many of those countries are rife with Zika outbreaks. Active Zika virus outbreaks have spread to most of South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean and even as far as Fiji.

Recently, I've had many conversations with patients weighing the pros and cons of traveling for a relaxing vacation to Mexico, and the unfortunate consequences of delaying attempts at pregnancy for at least two months upon their return.

The decision to travel and delay attempts at conception is even more complex for those suffering from infertility, whose dreams of starting a family are already taking longer than anticipated. The decisions are tougher, especially with women who may desperately need that vacation for their mind and body after numerous months of unsuccessful fertility treatments. Unfortunately, in many cases for older women, time is of the essence and every month counts. For those patients, a delay of just a few months can be costly.

Some couples have resorted to freezing sperm before they travel to a country with Zika. If only the male partner is traveling, you can avoid any delay in trying to conceive if you freeze sperm in advance, as the female partner can be inseminated while the partner is away and once he is back. This way, you can avoid the automatic two-month delay and the potential six-month delay if he gets infected.

When both partners are traveling, you'll have to wait two months. But if frozen sperm is banked ahead of time, you can at least know you don’t have to wait six months.