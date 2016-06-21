3 Simple Rules To Living A Long, Healthy Life

But my embarrassment soon turned to curiosity. Mud looked 25 years younger than her 70-something peers. Wiry and outspoken, she walked as erect as a queen, had perfect teeth, and regaled us with stories of multiple husbands and suitors. Rarely without a glass of warm water and fresh lemon in her hand, Mud moved with vitality and grace unusual for her years. Her skin glowed. She avoided sugar decades before Oprah made the no-white-stuff diet trendy. She literally slept on a board. Years prior to Bikram and Lululemon, Mud practiced yoga and could effortlessly raise her foot behind her head.

My eccentric great-grandmother fascinated me. Through her actions and words, I grew to understand that an entire world of prevention, healing, and repair exists through nutrition and lifestyle. That the answers to health challenges cannot be found solely in a bottle of prescription pills. That eating whole foods is the foundation of robust health. That regular exercise and contemplative practice can keep your body humming.

Here are three key lessons I learned from Mud that I still follow today: