What Runner & Olympic Hopeful Becky Wade Eats In A Day

Becky Wade is a professional long-distance runner who competes for Asics and logs up to 120 miles per week. She’s competing in the Olympic Track and Field Trials July 1-10, in hopes of representing Team USA in Rio this August. Here’s what a typical day in her diet looks like.

As a professional runner, food is naturally a massive part of my life. If I’m not running or eating, I can usually be found whipping up something in the kitchen, finding inspiration from my cookbook collection, prepping for a dinner party with friends, or wandering around one of the five grocery stores and markets I hit every week.

While I gravitate toward a balanced diet of colorful, fresh, and varied foods—the kinds that make me feel satiated and strong during long workouts—I don’t count calories or restrict any food groups, and I’m not above a glass of wine with dinner or a heavily frosted cupcake after a solid day of training. I’m also a very adventuresome eater—traveling around the world for a full year cemented that trait in me—and I love to experiment with unfamiliar ingredients and take advantage of the amazing restaurant scene in Houston, where I live and train.

During marathon season, I consume fluids and gels during my long workouts (in the form of Clif Hydration Electrolyte Drink and Clif Shot Energy Gels, as I’m fortunate to be sponsored by Clif Bar) to keep my energy stores steady and kick-start the recovery process.

My eating habits change during track season since my events (3,000-meter steeplechase and 10,000 meters) don’t require as much volume as the marathon. I still rehydrate with the electrolyte mix—Houston can feel like a sauna in the summer months—but I don’t consume other calories during workouts. I also eat a little bit less throughout the day, as well.