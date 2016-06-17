53 Fun Things To Do This Summer (That Don't Involve Alcohol)

On March 12, 2010, I woke up with a hangover in a hotel room 20 minutes outside of Austin, Texas. I splashed some water on my face, walked next door to an IHOP, sat down, and prepared to eat a greasy breakfast.

After almost 20 years of social drinking, my mind and body said, “It’s time for a break, James.” I never felt like I had a drinking problem. But my weight had increased steadily over the years to an unhealthy 218 lbs.

So I took a 30-Day No Alcohol Challenge. I never drank again. I found that the pros of being alcohol-free far outweighed any temporary pleasures from drinking.

I’ve gone from feeling tired, sluggish, and irritable to getting my dream job hosting a TV show, starting successful businesses, attracting amazing platonic and romantic relationships and feeling like I have limitless energy.

Can I still socialize without drinking alcohol? Hell, yes! I have more fun not drinking than I ever did when drinking.

After I stopping drinking, I realized that nobody really cares. Until, at least, they start seeing you looking amazing and happy. Then they start asking you for advice on how they can reduce or quit alcohol, too.

Many want to improve their relationship with their kids. Or lose weight. Start that dream new business. Save money. Attract the dream partner. Travel. Others want new experiences. Here are 53 fun activities to try this summer instead of drinking: