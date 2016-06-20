The Top 3 Drinks That Calm Inflammation

The danger of chronic inflammation is a frequent, recurring theme in the health world today.

Though inflammation is a normal function of your immune system—it's a defense mechanism that your body activates when it senses it's under attack—it can easily reach abnormally high levels.

Many people suffer from chronic, out-of-control inflammation throughout their whole body as a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices. If you don't eat right, don't exercise, or get too little sleep, it’s quite likely that your inflammation is off the charts.

Unchecked, chronic inflammation is devastating. It can contribute to obesity, heart disease, irritable bowel syndrome, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and even dementia.

The best approach to dealing with chronic inflammation is to temper it before it begins. You can do so by eating plenty of leafy greens, avoiding processed food, limiting your refined-sugar intake, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. The beverages you consume also play a role in controlling your inflammation levels. Here are a few you should seek out, along with a few to steer clear of.

Bottoms up!