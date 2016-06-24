The 9 Grocery Items You Need To Eat Like A Celebrity Nutritionist

I admit it: I’m a voyeur. I like to look.

When I run into a friend at Whole Foods, I might check out her shoes, but honestly, my eyes immediately head to the cart. I’m fascinated with what people buy.

As a busy entrepreneur who frequently outsources tasks, I still do my own food shopping. Wandering grocery aisles gives me a chance to unwind, discover new foods (I call this homework), and do some people-watching.

What I buy depends on what’s on sale or what I need for a recipe, yet you’ll almost always find these nine essentials in my cart: