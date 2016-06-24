mindbodygreen

Close banner

The 9 Grocery Items You Need To Eat Like A Celebrity Nutritionist

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller By JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller
JJ Virgin is a certified nutrition specialist, board certified holistic nutritionist, certified exercise physiologist, and New York Times best-selling author.
The 9 Grocery Items You Need To Eat Like A Celebrity Nutritionist

Photo by Stocksy

June 24, 2016

I admit it: I’m a voyeur. I like to look.

When I run into a friend at Whole Foods, I might check out her shoes, but honestly, my eyes immediately head to the cart. I’m fascinated with what people buy.

As a busy entrepreneur who frequently outsources tasks, I still do my own food shopping. Wandering grocery aisles gives me a chance to unwind, discover new foods (I call this homework), and do some people-watching.

What I buy depends on what’s on sale or what I need for a recipe, yet you’ll almost always find these nine essentials in my cart:

1. Coconut milk

While almond milk garners major love, coconut milk rightfully earned its dairy-alternative spotlight. Among its benefits includes medium-chain triglycerides or MCTs.

“MCTs are the easiest type of fatty acid that your body can burn for calories,” writes Dr. Mark Hyman. “For many patients, they become that nudge to ditch those last 10 to 15 stubborn pounds that just won’t seem to budge.”

Whether you choose cans or cartons, always choose unsweetened. Coconut milk is naturally sweet, though some brands slip in sneaky sugars.

Article continues below

2. Precooked protein

I’m not a huge fan of cooking seafood, nor do I want kitchen time after a hectic day, so aseptic precooked wild salmon becomes a no-brainer. Already cooked and seasoned, I throw it over a big salad or warm it with some veggies and, bam, a meal in minutes.

Precooked chicken becomes another versatile protein that pairs perfectly with salad greens, a stir-fry, or nonstarchy, steamed veggies.

3. Organic leafy greens

Convenience rules! I pick up those big plastic containers of organic kale, spinach, or mixed greens. They’re a great value, and with equal ease they steam, sauté, toss into salads, or add into protein shakes.

Article continues below

4. Avocado

This low-sugar-impact fruit proves an all-around rock star thanks to its healthy fats, fiber, and hard-to-get nutrients like potassium.

Talk about versatile: I make guacamole with kale chips, slice onto a salad, add in a protein shake (love that creaminess), or just spoon out and eat for a fast mini-meal.

5. Coffee

“Dark roast is just as good as morning sex,” a friend once said. I’m not sure about that, but I can’t imagine mornings without this favorite aromatic beverage.

I buy mycotoxin-free whole beans, grind them myself, and usually do half-regular/half-decaf. Enjoy your coffee; just don’t use caffeine as a crutch for crappy sleep.

Article continues below

6. Dark chocolate

My rules for chocolate bars: high-cacao and low-sugar impact. Look for one that contains at least 80 percent cacao and about 5 grams of sugar per serving. (Yeah, it’s bitter, but your taste buds will adjust.)

Most bars contain several servings, so if dark chocolate is a problem for you, break off a serving and hide or pawn the leftovers!

7. Almond butter

Full disclosure: Almond butter falls under my can’t-put-down category. Portion control, therefore, becomes key! I’ve learned to scrutinize labels since some almond butter contains added sugar.

Preferably find one made from raw almonds, maybe a little sea salt, and that’s it. I like slathering it on celery or (more often) spooning it straight from the jar.

Article continues below

8. Organic flaxseed

These little guys become my favorite shake add-on for fiber, protein, and anti-inflammatory alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Flaxseeds quickly go rancid, so buy them whole and grind them in a coffee grinder.

9. Pinot noir

Red wine is not a more-is-better drink, and if you don’t drink, please don’t start just because of its health benefits. If you do drink, pinot noir is highest in anti-aging resveratrol.

Spend those extra few bucks and buy quality wine since cheaper varieties sometimes carry residual sugar.

Now, I want to hear from you. What's one essential that almost always lands in your grocery cart? Share yours on Facebook.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who helps clients lose weight fast...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Lose Weight & Rev Up Your Metabolism To Feel Amazing?
Check out Boost Your Metabolism
Learn how to supercharge your metabolism to burn fat, break through your weight plateau to lose weight and keep it off for good, as well as how to make sustainable lifestyle changes to get off the diet roller coaster for good.
View the class
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, is a celebrity nutrition and fitness expert who...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25474/the-9-grocery-items-you-need-to-eat-like-a-celebrity-nutritionist.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!