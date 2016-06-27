A Yoga Sequence To Burn Through Impurities & Fuel Transformation

As the third of the five elements, fire is the most subtle element that is actually visible. In its highest expression, it is not just heat but transformation. Integral to all success in life, heat provides a way for us to move through challenges, raise ourselves up, and effortlessly burn through what no longer serves us, leaving us light, clear, and more brilliant than we imagined possible.

Further, this practice offers you the opportunity to learn how to cultivate fire and to offer back what is no longer working in your life to your own internal digestive fire, so you might transform poison into nectar and blockages into freedom.

To initiate a fire-based practice, consider moving through 12 sun salutations of your liking to kindle your internal tapas (discipline) and agni (digestive fire). Then try the eight-move sequence below. Fire practices are best initiated during the early to midday hours of the day, so the fire within you can align with the fire and heat that is moving across the planet.