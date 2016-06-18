I'm A Bootcamp Instructor: Here's How To Get The Most Out Of Every Workout

If you're not getting what you expect out of a fitness class, it could be for a couple of different reasons. It could be that the class or the instructor just isn't the right match for you. Or it could be that the class is too easy or too difficult for your current fitness level. But more often than not, I find that the biggest problem holding people back in a group-fitness setting is their attitude. And so I always tell my friends and clients: Before you give up on a class, give it the MOOMBA approach.

MOOMBA stands for My Only Obstacle May Be Attitude. It starts with between our ears—our heads. When we can change our attitude and perspective, we can change our bodies. Instead of saying “I can’t,” say “I can.” Keep saying it. Keep trying. Bet you’ll get closer and closer to your goals. Think more about changing your thinking and less about changing your aesthetics. Inevitably, if you change your thinking and follow these four important tips, your body has no choice but to follow.