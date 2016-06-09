Why Nude Cyclists Are Hitting The Streets Of London This Weekend

Would you take your clothes off for climate change?

Hundreds of Brits are answering that question with a resounding yes, and they'll be baring it all this Saturday for the annual World Naked Bike Ride in London.

The 9-mile race—a protest against oil dependence and wreckless driving—first hit the streets of London in 2004.

"We face automobile traffic with our naked bodies as the best way of defending our dignity and exposing the unique dangers faced by cyclists and pedestrians as well as the negative consequences we all face due to dependence on oil, and other forms of non-renewable energy," the race website reads.

Environmentalists who are passionate about calling attention to climate change (along with a few folks who've just always wanted to ditch those pesky bike shorts) will ride through the streets equipped with fliers, signs adorned messages like "Indecent Exposure To Vehicle Emissions," and not much else.

Those who are more demure are invited to participate too, and the "bare as you dare" event doesn't turn anyone away based on level of dress; all you need to don is a passion for the cause.

If you're inclined to join in, there's still time to hop on a bike in one of the other 70 locations hosting rides this summer. The event has been passing through major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Orleans for years now, and it'll be making its way to Vegas this month too. (I know, we were also shocked it took Sin City so long.)

For all those participating, good luck and we salute your dedication. And for all those totally put off the idea, you might want to steer clear of sidewalks for a little while.