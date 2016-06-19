What Is A Divine Life Coach + How Can It Help You Find Love?

Go to a room where you can shut the door, get quiet, and ask your angels the following questions. After you silently ask your angels each question, pause and wait for their answers, which could come via insightful thoughts, visions or feelings.

"Dear angels, do I have any subconscious blocks that are keeping me from my best romantic life?" Examples would be beliefs that you are not lovable, that good partners are scarce, that you have to give more in a relationship than the other person, or that all partnerships end in divorce.

"Dear angels, am I doing anything, either consciously or subconsciously, to sabotage my love life?" Maybe you’ve stopped trying to date, cut back on socializing, refuse to try new things, or put your love life last on your to-do list.

"Dear angels, what could I change to either attract an ideal partner or take my current romantic relationship to the next level?" You might need to be less rigid and more compromising, make space for something new to enter your life, or stop looking for perfection in a potential partner.