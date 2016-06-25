The Simple Mistake Almost Everyone Makes At Spin Class (And How To Fix It)

I'm a personal trainer, a holistic health practitioner, and a certified Pilates and fitness instructor. Next to Pilates, indoor cycling is my favorite way to stay fit. And just like in Pilates, your posture while doing the exercise is paramount!

Great posture on the bike isn’t just for safety; it’ll allow you to get the most bang for your buck during that 45-minute sweat session. While I usually like to keep my eye on the cute instructor on the podium, sometimes my Pilates-instructor eye can't help looking around the room and cringing at what I see. Here are my top tips on how to have great posture during your indoor cycling class: