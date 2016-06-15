Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

How does one heal from devastating heartache? I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on. The first decision I made was not to buy into the stigma of suicide and mental illness. I had felt his shame and my own at times during Z's painful struggle, but I stood firm and rejected it after he died, replacing it instead with compassion: a deeper place of acceptance, one that understood how difficult, how painful and how human Z’s journey was. I let my kids know that their father died because he had a disease, not because of a personal failing or external circumstances. I disarmed people with my openness about him, his illness, my pain of losing him, my vivid memories of him in better times. But once they realized that I was OK with talking honestly about Z and his illness, they engaged with me and were relieved to share their pain around his passing or the stories of their own loved ones who struggled with mental illness.

I also cried—a lot. I cried in the car, watching movies, in others’ arms, running up a quiet mountain trail, when an unexpected song came on the radio, or the glistening sunlight hit the San Francisco Bay just so. I cried when I thought I heard his car parking in the driveway, when my computer needed to be fixed and he wasn’t there to do so, when a boat sailed into the harbor and I wished Z was sailing home to us. I let myself cry in front of my kids and explained why I was having a sad moment. It allowed them to feel the feelings they also had inside but weren’t quite able to articulate themselves. Sometimes they would wake up in the night and just crawl in bed with me, hugging me tightly. I would seek them out for a regular hug, a snuggle, reassurance that we were in this together and that love was going to pull us through. It was important for my children to know that grief was healthy and human and that it can hit you without warning, that this is how we process loss and learn to carry on.