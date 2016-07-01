Eat Your Way To Better Abs With These Simple Food Rules

Yesterday I had a former client come back into town, and she looked amazing. We had not been training in person, but she was doing my 20-minute online workouts. Now, as much as I would like to brag and tell you that my workouts were the primary reason she has a ripped, defined core, it is only part of the equation. When I pressed her for what had changed, she said she had started following my diet.

This client had been about 90 to 95 percent vegan when we trained together. I always respect my clients' wishes and honor their choice to consume or not consume meat and do not try to convince them to change. But I tell them, just as I am telling you now: Animal fats and proteins help lean you out.

Now, I have some vegan friends who are amazing athletes and wonderful people, but every one of them exercises for about three to four hours a day to burn off all the excess carbs.

My vegan friends do have two things right: One, the majority of your diet should be veggies. Two, the way we mass-manufacture animal products here in the States is disgusting and most likely is contributing to a lot of our illnesses. So if you do decide to eat Bambi, choose responsibly. I'm talking wild game, grass-fed steak, wild salmon, and organic chicken—not whatever they're serving at the closest fast-food restaurant.

And stick with fist-size servings. Americans consume way too much meat. Your plate should be three-quarters full of veggies, with the remaining quarter a combo of fats and proteins.