3 Things I Learned When I Stopped Weighing Myself Every Day

When you’re battling your weight and body image, obsessively weighing yourself can actually do more harm than good in the quest for self-love and acceptance.

I used to be a slave to the scale.

I weighed myself in the morning, after a big meal, after I worked out, after dinner, after anything really. What I saw on the scale dictated how I felt about myself, where I stood in comparison to others, and whether I was “acceptable” enough to wear certain clothes.

My main theme was: The lower the number, the better I somehow was. If I lost a pound, I was elated. If I gained a pound, I was crushed. It was an endless source of anguish and agony. I beat myself up over any change in my weight, which fueled my unhealthy cycle of dieting and bingeing.

When I finally let go of the scale, a new sense of freedom filled my life.

I began to explore how I felt IN my body. I discovered more about what my body wanted and needed. I learned a new way of accepting myself and my body—one that didn’t rely on a number.

I didn’t realize that obsessively weighing myself had kept me locked in a self-imposed prison of misery. Ditching the scale opened up a new way of looking at my body.

If you’re looking to find more freedom and peace around your weight, here are the three reasons you should stop weighing yourself every day: