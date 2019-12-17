mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Medically Reviewed

Avocados Might Be The Perfect Pregnancy Food, According To Science

Emi Boscamp
MBG Editorial By Emi Boscamp
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Medical review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on December 17, 2019

We all know that avocados are flawless gems gifted to us by Mother Nature. They're, like, the only addictive things on the planet that are also good for you.

But just when you thought they couldn't get any better, they did. According to a new study, avocados are a must-eat for pregnant women.

Studies constantly waver on what pregnant women shouldn't eat—be it alcohol, caffeine, or raw fish—but we rarely hear about the specific foods they should be eating. In general, they're just told to eat a well-balanced diet, which could be interpreted in a million different ways.

But this study, published in Nutrients, suggests that the avocado, already known as the healthy source of fat, should be a staple in pregnant women's diets. As the authors note, it is part of a larger effort to "review the evidence that avocados may be a unique nutrition source for pregnant and lactating women and, thus, should be considered for inclusion in future dietary recommendations for expecting and new mothers."

We already know that, aside from healthy fat, avocados are a good natural source of folate, a B vitamin known to help prevent birth defects when taken during pregnancy, iron, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K, and the list just keeps going.

But this study found that, though avocados aren't included in a traditional Mediterranean diet, our favorite savory fruit complements the diet beautifully (i.e. they contain Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), fiber, antioxidants, and are low-glycemic). The researchers say these diets, in particular, have been found to be healthier for pregnant women—and those trying to get pregnant!—than a vegetarian diet or a USDA-recommended diet (which, shockingly, does not include avocados).

They conclude that, though more research is needed to identify the direct effects of inclusion of avocados in the diet on maternal health, their hunch is that it fits the description of a federally recommended food for pregnant or lactating women.

"[A]vocados offer a range of beneficial nutrients that can make a substantial contribution to a nutrient-rich diet when offered as a staple food for the periconceptional period, as well as during pregnancy and lactation," the authors write.

If I'm interpreting this correctly, science is telling you to stuff your face with guac whether you're pregnant, trying to conceive, or neither of those things. So ... whenever. Sound good? Thought so.

(h/t The Cut)

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp MBG Editorial
Emi Boscamp received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan and enjoys cooking, eating, traveling, and writing...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25257/avocados-might-be-the-perfect-pregnancy-food-according-to-science.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!