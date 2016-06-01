How To Trick Your Mind Into A Deeper Meditation Practice

You must understand that the mind is designed to work all the time—nonstop for 24 hours per day. It is equivalent to the Energizer Bunny. It is controlled by the ego, whose sole purpose is to single-handedly control every little aspect of your life from what you wear, to your chosen profession, to how you behave.

The soul, on the other hand, which is what you are essentially tapping into through meditation, is only concerned with being. Pure, untainted, and unconditioned being. The soul just wants to be free. The problem is, the ego—with its incessant need for control—does everything in its power to prevent this from happening. Since an effective meditation session requires the withdrawal of thoughts, the ego feels robbed of its job. It becomes restless. It doesn’t want to lie dormant; it wants to problem-solve. Enter the battle of ego vs. soul.

But in this battle, both players can work together and emerge as winners. Here's the trick: Since we understand that the ego requires a problem—any problem—to dwell on, you must simply provide it with new material. Provide the ego with the challenge of meditation. Challenge the mind to do nothing but focus on the breath. The ego gets to dwell on problems while, at the same time, the soul has been granted space to rise up. Yes, the voice of the ego is guaranteed to creep up from time to time in your practice. The goal is to catch these ruminations as soon as you notice them and directly return the mind's attention to the breath.

There are many ways of focusing the mind during meditation, but I'm going to focus on the methods that have worked best for me. (Like many people, I was a tough nut to crack.) With consistent practice and the following pointers, you will be well on your way to quieting that ego once and for all. Well, at least for the most part.