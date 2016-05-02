7 Foods That Help Fight Seasonal Allergies

For many of us, spring not only brings the sweet sounds of birds and the return of sunshine, but also a runny nose, itching eyes, and constant sneezing.

Spring allergy season can not only be annoying, but it can also stop us from being as active as we would like to be. Face it, it's difficult to get in a long bike ride if you need to stop every mile to blow your nose. Not to mention that the increase in histamine, a compound released by cells in allergic reactions, can make you sleepy and decrease your motivation and energy to get out for a run or a long walk.

Antihistamines, over the counter medications designed to reduce histamine production, also often have the undesirable side effect of sleepiness.

The good news is that taking antihistamine medication is not the only way to cut down on histamine production and kick seasonal allergies to the curb.

There are many antihistamine heroes located right in your kitchen. Fighting allergies with food is not only effective, but fun and delicious too. Here are some foods that help: