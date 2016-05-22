How I Meditate: Author and Philosopher Dr. Nate Klemp

In a word, “openness.” What that means for me is that meditation creates space in my mind. It doesn’t get rid of the negative emotions that arise like fear, sadness, or anger. But it creates a subtle sense of space around them. The thoughts and emotions still come and go but there is less resistance to them. It’s as though I’m able to watch them from a bigger perspective.

The former Harvard psychology professor and spiritual teacher Ram Dass talks about this using the analogy of a picture of a cloud in the sky. If you crop the picture, all you can see is the dark gray of the cloud. But if you zoom out, you begin to see the clear blue sky surrounding the cloud.

That’s the experience of meditation. You can’t get rid of the clouds of the mind—fear, anxiety, shame, or irritation. But you can train your mind to begin to see the world from this bigger perspective. You see the sky that surrounds these clouds of the mind.

This sounds subtle but it’s incredibly powerful. When your co-worker or spouse says something that triggers you, having this small sliver of space allows you to pause before you react out of anger. When you feel afraid or anxious, this small sliver of space allows you to stay calmer and more grounded. It’s a really amazing experience.