Why Spinning Went From Fitness Fad To Workout Staple

In a Spinning class, you’re riding your own bike, and chances are, once you get going, you won’t be able to talk to or even really look at anyone else. It is easy to really go inward during your ride, and many people treat it as a pseudo-meditation.

Spinning is an individual exercise: What you do on your bike has no bearing on what your neighbor does, at least directly. But each of us is doing this individual ride in a room full of other people. Everyone is there sweating it out, pushing themselves, and riding to the same music with the same instructor. If you walk into the middle of a Spin class, there is an unmistakable energy that is greater than the sum of the individuals—it’s palpable and it’s what I believe builds such a strong sense of community in class. In today’s world of iPhones and earbuds, many of us are seeking out this sense of community, whether it’s through social media or in person and sweaty!