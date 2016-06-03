What Holistic Goddess Shiva Rose Eats In A Day To Get Gorgeous, Glowing Skin

As the face behind the holistic-minded lifestyle site The Local Rose, an eponymous line of natural skin care, and a swoon-worthy Instagram feed packed with organic produce and crystals, Shiva Rose pretty much embodies our ideal of beautiful, healthy living. That's why we're thrilled to team up with her for a new series this week covering all you need to know to get gorgeous skin. If you're inspired to learn more, check out her new course, How to Get Glowing Skin Naturally: Ayurvedic DIY Rituals and Recipes for Luminous Beauty.

I try to wake up early enough so I can incorporate my morning rituals first thing in the day. After my rituals of Kundalini yoga and a short meditation, I feed all my animals and then get my 10-year-old daughter ready for school. I try to eat with her in the morning, and I will usually prepare something the night before.