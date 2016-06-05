Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains

But I do find myself with serious concerns about wheat. Celiac disease provides the most damning arguments against its consumption. Celiac disease is serious business. I find myself wondering if we were meant to eat wheat, and if wheat were consistent with health, how could it cause such a serious illness for 1 out of 100 people?

In addition, we now know that non-celiac gluten sensitivity is real, despite the fact that it may be uncommon. I have made this same argument against dairy, too. If it were healthy to be the only species on earth to consume large quantities of the lactation fluid of another species way beyond our own weaning period, how is it that so many people are lactose intolerant and allergic to dairy products?

I honestly do not know what the research is likely to show over the next 10 years. It may, in fact, be reasonable to lessen our wheat exposure. For now, I do not recommend that most people go on a gluten-free diet. Doing so is difficult, expensive, and, based on current data, unlikely to be beneficial for all but a small minority of people. Adhering to a whole-foods, plant-based diet presents enough challenges in our high-fat, high-sugar, fast-food culture, but a deep, vast array of evidence supports its enormous benefits. Being gluten-free adds an additional, significant layer of difficulty to relationships and emotions that most people don’t have to cope with.

Plus, whole-grain wheat provides lots of fiber and protein, is a concentrated source of energy, and provides several different minerals. My final recommendations are as follows: