Why You Shouldn't Let Your Kid Believe In The Tooth Fairy

This may be an unpopular opinion for a parent, but I'm going to say it: I am not a fan of the Tooth Fairy. Yeah, I'm sorry.

But it seems to me that if we are determined to give our kids a strong grounding in science, technology, math, and whatever the hell the “E” in STEM stands for; to serve as their go-to source for guidance on their most difficult and challenging questions; and to teach them to lock their doors and windows at night—well, then maybe we should not be telling our kids that if they put their teeth under their pillow, a winged creature will slip into their room and leave them five bucks.

Let me explain.

It’s not because I’m cheap. While I do think that paying kids for losing their teeth is a little ridiculous, I was also not above offering material rewards for pees in the potty back in the day, so I recognize I have lost the moral high ground here. And it’s not because I want to deny kids the magic of childhood. If that’s what this were about, I would not have spent three hours waiting in line at Magic Kingdom among approximately 40 billion sniveling youngsters so my daughter could spend a nanosecond being greeted by the Disney princesses.