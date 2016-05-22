7 Foods You Didn't Know Could Heal Your Gut

Your gut’s duties involve so much more than digesting breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In fact, your gut—comprised of trillions of microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast, and parasites that live inside the organs of your digestive system—plays an enormous role in many different biological processes.

Perhaps most importantly, the gut microbiome establishes and develops your immune system and protects the integrity of your gut lining. We often jeopardize this fragile system by eating too much junk food, taking antibiotics, or experiencing chronic stress. When this happens, our health starts paying the price—sometimes even triggering certain health problems, such as autoimmune disease symptoms.

Luckily, as Hippocrates said, food is medicine. Here are just a few surprising food fixes to start repairing (or better protecting) your precious microbiome: