How To Order Delicious, Plant-Based Meals At Any Restaurant

Adhering to a plant-based diet and being a clean eater doesn't mean you need to forgo your social life and give up the pleasures of dining out.

It does mean that you need to do a little detective work and be an advocate for yourself and your plate. Have a game plan, learn how to navigate a menu, and dine out healthfully without sacrificing your experience or your pants size.

For more tips on healthy, plant-based eating in any situation, check out my video course, The 14 Day Plant-Based Challenge: A Nutritionist's Guide to Reclaiming Your Energy and Finding Your Glow.