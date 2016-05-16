The 4 Ingredients You Should Always Avoid In Your Beauty Products

You work hard to eat well, exercise regularly, and maybe even meditate. But despite your best efforts, you could be exposing yourself to a litany of chemicals in the short period of time between when you wake up and when you walk out the door.

The culprit? The toxins that lurk in your beauty products. From cleansers and shampoos to lipsticks and lotions, they’re all potentially threatening our health every single day as we primp and prep. And no, I’m not being overdramatic: Research by the Environmental Working Group shows that the average woman uses 12 products with 168 chemical ingredients daily, and men's products contain about 85 ingredients. All together, 12.2 million adults are exposed to ingredients that are considered known carcinogens every day because of their personal care products.

And while it's a subject that's easy to ignore, we really shouldn't: The main issue with toxins lurking in our beauty care products is how often we use them, thus exposing ourselves to harmful chemicals again and again. If we didn't use them quite so often—just think of how many you use in a single primping session—it wouldn't be that big a deal as some of the common ingredients in lotions and potions are considered safe in small amounts. But our exposure is never small, and eventually that adds up. A lot.

But don't freak out just yet—all you have to do is clean up your bathroom cupboard. These are the four biggest offenders to look out for on the ingredients label: